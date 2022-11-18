School employee arrested for sex with student

GRANITE, Okla. (KSWO) - A Granite Public Schools employee has been arrested after reportedly having sex with a 16-year-old student.

Ashley Waffle, 22, was charged with two accounts of second-degree rape, according to court documents filed Thursday in Greer County.

An investigation began Nov. 9 after school officials alerted the Granite Police Department about a rumor of Waffle having sex with a student, according to court documents. Those documents allege Waffle and the victim had intercourse at Waffle’s apartment on two separate occasions after they started talking via Snapchat on Oct. 25.

Greer was arrested and booked into the Greer County Jail. She faces two charges of second-degree rape, which both carry sentences of up to 15 years in jail.

The District 3 Drug Task Force is leading the investigation.

