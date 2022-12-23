Expert Connections
Olustee-Eldorado Public School holds their own against larger schools in E-sports competition

After the Olustee-Eldorado e-sports team made great placements in the OKSE state competition, the team is starting to make a name for itself.
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OLUSTEE, Okla. (KSWO) - After the Olustee-Eldorado E-sports team made great placements in the OKSE state competition, the team is starting to make a name for itself.

With the small size Olustee-Eldorado public school, they were happy with the recent results.

“We are one of the smallest schools in Oklahoma, high school-wise. Our high school has 46 kids,” recalls E-sports coach Matthew Whitaker. “So proportionately, we are doing pretty dad-gum well.”

Even though the school may not have the best equipment, they still push forward to provide the students with the same opportunities as the larger schools in the area.

Jayden Almanza, the Halo team captain, is only a freshman but last year he won State high school MVP and is already speaking with colleges about scholarships.

“It teaches you a lot of things, such as teamwork, and as some people may not believe it, social skills because you do have to interact with other people,” said Almanza.

What the school lacks in funds and equipment, the players make up for in talent and dedication.

