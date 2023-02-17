Body found in Lake Thunderbird identified

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities have identified the remains of a woman found near Lake Thunderbird.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have identified the remains as Charissia Bell of Wellston, Oklahoma.

The Medical Examiner’s office was able to identify her using mobile ID technology to scan her fingerprints.

OSBI is investigating Bell’s death as a suspicious.

The Medical Examiner is still working to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information on Bell is asked to call the OSBI.

