Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Body found in Lake Thunderbird identified

The Medical Examiner is still working to determine a cause of death.
The Medical Examiner is still working to determine a cause of death.(OSBI)
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities have identified the remains of a woman found near Lake Thunderbird.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have identified the remains as Charissia Bell of Wellston, Oklahoma.

The Medical Examiner’s office was able to identify her using mobile ID technology to scan her fingerprints.

OSBI is investigating Bell’s death as a suspicious.

The Medical Examiner is still working to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information on Bell is asked to call the OSBI.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Love's gas station
Love’s buys Lawton-based EZ GO
Several people have been arrested for Fentanyl related crimes in the past week.
Several arrests made in connection to Lawton drug trafficking
Law enforcement from surrounding towns, Caddo County Sheriff's deputies, OHP and Tribal police...
UPDATE: No threat found to Fort Cobb tech center after lockdown
Tanner Lynn Horner was indicted on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Grand jury indicts Athena Strand murder suspect
Duncan Police searching for assault suspects
Duncan Police searching for assault suspects

Latest News

You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
The best of both worlds over the weekend | 2/17PM
Furry Friend Friday: Shepard Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Shepherd Mix
A firefighter is pulled from a confined space during training.
Lawton firefighters train in specialized rescue skills
The City of Lawton says contractors have hit two service lines causing water main breaks and...
Two water main breaks affecting some Lawton residents