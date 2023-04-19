Storms possible tonight with a cold front by daybreak Thursday | 4/19PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight’s weather story for eastern counties will be IF the cap holds, resulting in the low possibility of storms. A dryline has moved east, nearly adjacent with the I-44 corridor. This dryline is resulting in extreme fire danger conditions for western counties. On the flip side, this dryline is resulting in the potential for severe weather east of it. First, the fire danger. A Red Flag Warning remains in place until 9PM for many western counties. Avoid outdoor burning, follow any county burn bans and report and smoke/flames to authorities. Given the current environment, wildfires will spread rapidly.

Now, let’s talk storms. Storm coverage is going to be limited with the cap that is overhead. Dewpoints east of the dryline are in the 50s and 60s. Instability is present and so if available storm energy (CAPE). Any storms that develop will have the likelihood of being severe. The structure of these storms will be supercellular meaning a brief spin up is possible. The top concern appears to be large hail (golf ball to baseball sized) and damaging wind gusts up between 60 to 80mph.

All storm activity (if they develop) will come to an end by midnight at the absolutely latest (likely closer to 9PM).

A cold front moves in overnight and we’ll see wind gusts in the low 40s for most locations out of the northwest. Winds will remain a bit gusty during the morning hours but will diminish as the day goes on. Cloud cover will also gradually clear throughout the day. Highs will be near average with many in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few showers may develop along the cold front but the coverage remains very low.

By Friday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. I expect that most locations will stay dry but light, isolated showers can’t be ruled out for areas along I-40.

Saturday will be a dry day with clouds north and sunshine south. High temperatures will only rise into the mid 60s as a reinforcement of colder air moves in Friday night. Sunday appears to be the coldest day on the 7-day forecast with highs only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. Here’s something to put into perspective, 59 degrees is what I’m forecasting for the LOW on Thursday morning. 59 degrees is what I’m forecasting for the HIGH in Lawton on Sunday (sweatshirt weather indeed). Not only will Sunday be cool, it’ll be cloudy with widespread rain showers. Light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Monday and Tuesday will also consist of cool, cloudy and rainy conditions with most of next week remaining somewhat active.

