Severe storms tonight and again tomorrow night | 6/1PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today has been a sun and cloud filled day. Temperatures have warmed into the mid 80s for all locations. Showers and severe thunderstorms will develop through the evening. Hazards include up to 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. Heavy rainfall and slow moving storms will likely produce localized flash flooding concerns. The tornado threat is on the table, it remains very close to zero. While showers/thunderstorms are possible everywhere-- the severe threat tonight is going to stay confined to western counties of southwest Oklahoma & adjacent north Texas.

All severe storms will end at the absolutely latest by 11PM but expect the main threat to be from now until 9 tonight. Overnight look for temperatures to drop into the mid 60s under light southeast winds.

Friday is going to be a warm and muggy day with air temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and dewpoints in the 60s. Hit or miss activity continues throughout the day but overall coverage will be low. Intensity of rain and coverage increase later in the night as a line of storms will move into Texoma. It’ll be in our western counties by 7PM, nearing Altus by 10PM and then I-44 just after midnight. The line will weaken as it moves east but this time the storm zone includes all of Texoma for isolated chance and better chances for severe storms west of highway-183. Hazards tomorrow include up to 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. Expect rain totals between 1-3 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Some areas could pick up localized amount of 3 to 6 inches. While a flood watch is not in place currently, that may chance if confidence increases.

Repeated showers/storms will continue into the weekend with temperatures both days in the low 80s.

Rain coverage will drop heading into next week but we’re still holding on to hit or miss showers/storms. High temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s. Walking out the door, look for temperatures in the mid 60s.

Have a great Friday! -LW

