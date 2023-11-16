Cache couple celebrates 50th anniversary as they support each other through cancer battles

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Gail and Jerry Dixon will soon be celebrating 50 years of marriage and right now, they’re holding each other up as they both battle cancer.

Jerry’s in remission but now Gail is going through treatment for the disease, but they’re doing it together.

They say they got engaged and married within three months after meeting at church and attending science class together.

It must have been love at first sight and Gail said it was second nature to take care of him.

“It ain’t all bed and roses,” said Jerry. “There’s bad times, there’s good times,” replied Gail.

“It’s give and take,” Jerry stated. “And forgiveness,” Gail replied.

“For my part, you keep your mouth shut and checkbook open and everything will work out,” Jerry explained. “Better write that down.”

“It’s just natural,” said Gail. “Just being there for him, trying to take care of his needs when I was pretty well down with my problems, too. We got through it and we made it through it and we expect to do the same here.”

They’ve seen each other through it all. Now, the Cache residents can’t imagine life without each other.

“Well, at this point, we’re hating for one of us to have to die, you know because we been together,” Jerry stated then paused. “I can’t remember not being with her, but it’s been a wonderful life and I want it to go on for another 50 years.”

“I think I’m better equipped to be alone than he is,” Gail interrupted. As usual, Gail and Jerry finish each other’s sentences.

Happy anniversary you two!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.