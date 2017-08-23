UPDATE: Vehicle of Altus murder suspect found in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

UPDATE: Vehicle of Altus murder suspect found in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The body found in Tillman County on Tuesday has been identified as the man Altus Police believe was shot and killed inside a home on North Julian Sunday night. The body was found 1 mile north and 1.5 miles west of Frederick by Tillman County Law Enforcement. The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner will make a positive identification as well as determine the cause and manner of death.

A car belonging to Marielle Trey Smith, 24, was found in Lawton on Tuesday in Sherwood Village off of Flower Mound Road around 11:30 p.m. A nearby trailer was searched but Smith was not found. The car will be searched by Altus Police Department once a warrant has been obtained.  Police are still looking for a 2002 Black Chev Tahoe, which belongs to the victim.

Marielle Trey Smith is wanted on a Jackson County arrest warrant for 2nd Degree Murder. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact authorities.

