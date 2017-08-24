Authorities continue to search for suspect in Altus homicide - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Authorities continue to search for suspect in Altus homicide

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Marielle Trey Smith (Source Facebook) Marielle Trey Smith (Source Facebook)

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma State Medical Examiners’ Office has positively identified the body found northwest of Frederick on Tuesday as Jared Allen Holmes, 32.

Police believe Holmes was shot and killed in an Altus residence Sunday night.

An arrest warrant has been issued Marielle Trey Smith, 24, on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder. Smith’s 2007 White Dodge Charger was located in Lawton on Tuesday.  Altus Police Department and OSBI processed the vehicle for evidence connected to the murder.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Marielle Trey Smith, call the police. Smith should be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Harvey intensifies to hurricane, likely a major Texas storm

    Harvey intensifies to hurricane, likely a major Texas storm

    Thursday, August 24 2017 2:56 AM EDT2017-08-24 06:56:25 GMT
    Thursday, August 24 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-08-24 18:38:35 GMT

    The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

    The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

  • Trump attacks Republican leaders over debt ceiling

    Trump attacks Republican leaders over debt ceiling

    Thursday, August 24 2017 10:06 AM EDT2017-08-24 14:06:38 GMT
    Thursday, August 24 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-08-24 18:38:04 GMT
    Trump attacks Republican Congressional leaders over debt ceiling negotiations.
    Trump attacks Republican Congressional leaders over debt ceiling negotiations.

  • Navy ends sea search for McCain missing; confirms 1 death

    Navy ends sea search for McCain missing; confirms 1 death

    Thursday, August 24 2017 1:36 AM EDT2017-08-24 05:36:36 GMT
    Thursday, August 24 2017 2:37 PM EDT2017-08-24 18:37:06 GMT

    The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says a body found by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.

    The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says a body found by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.

    •   
Powered by Frankly