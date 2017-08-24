Authorities continue to search for suspect in Altus homicide

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma State Medical Examiners’ Office has positively identified the body found northwest of Frederick on Tuesday as Jared Allen Holmes, 32.

Police believe Holmes was shot and killed in an Altus residence Sunday night.

An arrest warrant has been issued Marielle Trey Smith, 24, on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder. Smith’s 2007 White Dodge Charger was located in Lawton on Tuesday. Altus Police Department and OSBI processed the vehicle for evidence connected to the murder.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Marielle Trey Smith, call the police. Smith should be considered armed and dangerous.

