Lexie Walker is a native of the Submarine Capital of the World, or also known as Groton, Connecticut. She graduated from Lyndon State College (LSC), now known as Northern Vermont University, in May of 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Atmospheric Science with a concentration in broadcasting, a Bachelor of Science in Climate Change Science and an Associate of Science in Electronic Journalism Arts.
She joined the 7News Team in July of 2019 as the newest member of the First Alert Weather Team and can be seen delivering local forecasts on weekend mornings & evenings. Before moving to Southwest Oklahoma, Lexie was very active in her campus community while at school. She was a student-athlete her entire time at school, being a starter for the varsity volleyball team as an outside hitter. She was the Vice President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) for Lyndon for 1 year and served as the President for two years. She also served as the President for the conference, the North Atlantic Conference (NAC), SAAC during her final year of school.
While at Lyndon, Lexie was apart of the Vermont Center for Community Journalism, where she prepared forecasts and anchored for the colleges’ stations Emmy Award winning 3PM, 5:30PM, and online newscasts. Asides from athletics, Lexie was also involved in several clubs/ organizations on campus. She was an active member of the National Weather Service & National Weather Association (NWS/NWA), a member & treasurer of Sigma Zeta National Honor Society and a member of The Climate Consensus. And if you need math help, Lexie was always available in academic support, as a math tutor.
Before starting at the colleges’ new station, News 7, Lexie gained broadcasting experience during her two summer internships. During the summer of 2017, she interned for former Chief Meteorologist Sean Parker at Local 22/44, the ABC/ FOX affiliate in Colchester, Vermont. Her second internship was a bit closer to home during the summer of 2018 in East Providence, Rhode Island. Here, she was working under morning meteorologist Michelle Muscatello at WPRI/WNAC-TV.
Born and raised in New England, Lexie loves all things Patriots, Bruins and Red Sox. In her spare time she enjoys being outside, whether that’s at the beach, pool, or taking a hike. Her hobbies include, all things weather, drinking coffee, reading a good book, volleyball and collecting wheat pennies. She resides in Lawton with her two cats, Shelby & Charlotte and her Fiancé Timmy.
If you would like to know more about Lexie or want to submit viewer photos of the weather, you can reach out to her via email at lwalker@kswo.com, Facebook: Meteorologist Lexie Walker 7News or Twitter: @lexiewalkerwx
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.