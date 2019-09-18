Lexie Walker

She joined the 7News Team in July of 2019 as the newest member of the First Alert Weather Team and can be seen delivering local forecasts on weekend mornings & evenings. Before moving to Southwest Oklahoma, Lexie was very active in her campus community while at school. She was a student-athlete her entire time at school, being a starter for the varsity volleyball team as an outside hitter. She was the Vice President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) for Lyndon for 1 year and served as the President for two years. She also served as the President for the conference, the North Atlantic Conference (NAC), SAAC during her final year of school.