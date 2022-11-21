Granite Public Schools confirms rape suspect worked for district

GRANITE, Okla. (KSWO) - Granite Public Schools’ Superintendent Missy Berry has confirmed a woman charged last week for reportedly having sex with a 16-year-old student did work for the district.

According to a press release from Superintendent Berry, Ashley Waffle was a Temporary Teacher’s Aide with the district at the time of the incident.

Waffle began her employment on Oct. 10, only 15 days before she allegedly began communications with a 16-year-old Granite Public School student on Oct. 25.

According to court documents, an investigation was opened on Nov. 9 after GPS officials alerted the Granite Police Department of a rumored sexual relationship between Waffle and a student. During the investigation, it was reported that Waffle allegedly had intercourse with the student in her apartment on two separate occasions before Nov. 9.

On Nov. 10, Waffle’s employment with GPS was terminated and GPS has been “actively working with law enforcement” on the investigation.

Waffle is currently being held in the Greer County Jail and faces two charges of second-degree rape with up to 15 years in prison.

The District 3 Drug Task Force is leading the investigation.

