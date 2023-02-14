Expert Connections
Soonercare emergency pandemic coverage ending soon

Emergency pandemic health care coverage for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans is coming to an...
Emergency pandemic health care coverage for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans is coming to an end.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency pandemic health care coverage for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans is coming to an end.

Coverage expanded in March 2020, waiving certain Medicaid requirements and conditions during the pandemic.

Eligibility reviews for SoonerCare will start soon, and those not eligible will be disenrolled.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority estimates 300,000 adults and children who don’t qualify will be taken off coverage over the next nine months.

OHCA officials said they will be compassionate during the review process, and use a risk-based approach to protect vulnerable Oklahomans.

