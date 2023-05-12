Chattanooga teacher charged with DUI

Chattanooga, Okla. (KSWO) - A Chattanooga Public Schools employee was arrested this week, accused of drunkenly driving through Cotton County.

Daniel Karr, who is listed on the district’s website as an employee, is charged with driving while under the influence.

According to court documents, he was seen slowly going from one side of the road to the other.

He was pulled over, and reportedly showed several signs of being drunk.

Karr is a coach for Chattanooga Public Schools. We reached out to the district, but we are still waiting to hear back from the superintendent.

