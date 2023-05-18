Harmon Co. officials now say interim-Sheriff no longer in his position amidst OSBI investigation into law enforcement

HOLLIS, Okla. (KSWO) - Questions continue to be asked about what’s happening in Harmon county, specifically at the sheriff’s office and police department, following yesterday’s confirmation of an open investigation into law enforcement.

We reached out to the Harmon County Sheriff’s Office to speak with Undersheriff Leyland Allison, who, last week, we were told took over as interim sheriff following the sudden resignation of Sheriff Leslie Orr.

However, we were directed to the Harmon County District Attorney, whose office tells us Kirk Wade is now the acting sheriff for the county. They did not provide further comment.

As for who the investigation involves or what is the reason for the investigation, that has yet to be confirmed.

OSBI confirmed Wednesday they were asked to conduct the investigation by District Attorney David Thomas.

You can count on us to keep track of this story as it develops.

