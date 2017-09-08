CAPTURED: Two arrests made in Altus homicide - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

CAPTURED: Two arrests made in Altus homicide

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Ryan McKenzie Fields (Altus Police Dept.) Ryan McKenzie Fields (Altus Police Dept.)

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The US Marshals' Fugitive Task Force has apprehended Marielle Trey Smith and his accomplice Ryan Fields. Smith and Fields are accused in the shooting death of Jared Allen Holmes.

READ MORE: New information on Altus homicide, body found in Tillman County

Holmes was killed August 20th on the 400 block of N Julian in Altus. His body was recovered Northwest of Frederick on August 22nd.

PREVIOUS STORY: UPDATE: Altus homicide victim’s car found in Lawton, new warrant issued

Smith and Fields were taken into custody early this morning at an apartment complex near Northwest 122nd Street in Oklahoma City. They were taken to Altus for questioning.

Smith was arrested on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder and Fields on a charge of Accessory After the Fact. Smith’s bond has been set at $500,000 dollars and Field’s bond has been set at $250,000 dollars. They are being held at the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Death toll rises to 60 in powerful Mexico earthquake

    Death toll rises to 60 in powerful Mexico earthquake

    Friday, September 8 2017 1:26 AM EDT2017-09-08 05:26:43 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-09-08 22:28:33 GMT

    A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

    A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

  • Congress sends aid bill, debt hike to Trump

    Congress sends aid bill, debt hike to Trump

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:36 AM EDT2017-09-08 07:36:43 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-09-08 22:28:18 GMT

    Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.

    Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.

  • Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash in NJ

    Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash in NJ

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-09-08 19:09:32 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-09-08 22:19:44 GMT
    The crash happened near the site of the concert in Medford, NJ. (Source: NBC Philadelphia)The crash happened near the site of the concert in Medford, NJ. (Source: NBC Philadelphia)

    Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.

    Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.

    •   
Powered by Frankly