CAPTURED: Two arrests made in Altus homicide

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The US Marshals' Fugitive Task Force has apprehended Marielle Trey Smith and his accomplice Ryan Fields. Smith and Fields are accused in the shooting death of Jared Allen Holmes.

Holmes was killed August 20th on the 400 block of N Julian in Altus. His body was recovered Northwest of Frederick on August 22nd.

Smith and Fields were taken into custody early this morning at an apartment complex near Northwest 122nd Street in Oklahoma City. They were taken to Altus for questioning.

Smith was arrested on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder and Fields on a charge of Accessory After the Fact. Smith’s bond has been set at $500,000 dollars and Field’s bond has been set at $250,000 dollars. They are being held at the Jackson County Jail.

