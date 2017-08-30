UPDATE: Altus homicide victim’s car found in Lawton, new warrant - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

UPDATE: Altus homicide victim’s car found in Lawton, new warrant issued

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Ryan McKenzie Fields (Altus Police Dept.) Ryan McKenzie Fields (Altus Police Dept.)
Marielle Trey Smith (Source Facebook) Marielle Trey Smith (Source Facebook)

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- A vehicle belonging to the victim of a recent Altus homicide was recovered Monday in Lawton. The 2002 black Chevy Tahoe belonging to Jared Allen Holmes, 32, was found inside of the garage of a west Lawton home.A tip to the Lawton Police Department resulted in the discovery of the vehicle.  The vehicle is being processed by investigators.

Police believe Marielle Trey Smith, 24, and an accomplice took the vehicle. An arrest warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Ryan McKenzie Fields. She is believed to be Smith’s accomplice.  She is described as a white female, 5 ft. 4 in. tall, brown eyes, brown hair and weighing approximately 110 pounds.

Investigators believe Fields assisted in the murder of Jared Allen Holmes, as well as, helped Smith clean the crime scene and dispose of the victim’s body northwest of Frederick on August 22nd.  According to police, Fields and Smith took the victim’s vehicle to Lawton, shortly before the homicide was reported on August 21st.

Fields is believed to be in the company of Smith and their whereabouts are unknown. Smith and Fields may be driving a 2005 white Pontiac 4 door Grand Prix with an Ok used dealer paper tag UD-6050. If you have any information about their whereabouts, contact the police.

